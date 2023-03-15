How to watch Cheltenham Festival 2023: TV channel and live stream

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday as the biggest event on the racing calendar gets underway.

Prestbury Park plays host to four action-packed days of racing with around a quarter of a million people expected to attend.

Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead.

What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?

ITV1 will broadcast the first five races each day with coverage starting from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, with build-up ahead of the races. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.

How to stream Cheltenham online

Cheltenham can be watched live in its entirety on Racing TV’s website and app by race fans, provided they are subscribers to the channel. Meanwhile, ITV also live-stream the first five races on the ITVX website and app.

A number of betting websites and apps also show all the races, providedyou have a funded account with them. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.

Cheltenham race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT):

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17