How to watch Cheltenham Festival 2023: TV channel and live stream

Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday as the biggest event on the racing calendar gets underway.
Prestbury Park plays host to four action-packed days of racing with around a quarter of a million people expected to attend.
Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead.
What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?
ITV1 will broadcast the first five races each day with coverage starting from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, with build-up ahead of the races. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.
How to stream Cheltenham online
Cheltenham can be watched live in its entirety on Racing TV’s website and app by race fans, provided they are subscribers to the channel. Meanwhile, ITV also live-stream the first five races on the ITVX website and app.
A number of betting websites and apps also show all the races, providedyou have a funded account with them. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.
Cheltenham race schedule
Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT):
Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
- Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm
- Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm
- National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm
- Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper - 5.30pm
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
- Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
- Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm
