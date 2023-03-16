Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheltenham Festival continues Thursday on Day 3 in what has been a thrilling week of racing.

After a glorious ride from Energumene to win the Champion Chase again for Brighton owner Tony Bloom, look out for more of the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds with just a day’s racing remaining until the Gold Cup.

The Irish trainers contiue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 3 on Thursday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips

Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin and Alex Hammond’s tips for Day 3

Tips via Sky Bet

13:30 - Turners Novices’ Chase (Registered as The Golden Miller): Mighty Potter (Alex Hammond, Evs)

Alex Hammond: “[On Mighty Potter] Impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival and unbeaten over fences.”

14:50 - Ryanair Chase (Registered as The Festival Trophy) Shishkin (Oli Bell, 5/6), Shishkin (Alex Hammond, 5/6)

Oli Bell: “[On Shishkin]: Really impressed in the Ascot chase and looks to be really at home over this trip.”

Alex Hammond’: “[On Shishkin]: Looked right back to his best when upped in trip in the Ascot Chase.”

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle: Home by the Lee (Oli Bell, 6/1), Home by the Lee (Ed Chamberlin, 6/1)

Oli Bell: “[On Home by the Lee] Has the best form in the book this season and seems to be improving.”

Ed Chamberlin: “[On Home by the Lee] Not got the credit he deserves.”

16:50 - Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Registered as The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle): Luccia (Oli Bell, 3/2)

Oli Bell: “[On Luccia] One of the potential future stars of National Hunt racing. She has bags of talent and will be hard to beat.”

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase: Beauport (Ed Chamberlin, 10/1)

Ed Chamberlin: “[On Beauport] One to watch!”

Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 3

Tips via Paddy Power

13.30 - Turners Novices’ Chase: Mighty Potter

“Mighty Potter will probably win but Appreciate It will really give him a race. It’ll be a good race between them both.”

14.50 - Ryanair Chase: Shishkin

“This race is just about Shishkin, it’s as simple as that.”

15.30 – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle: Teahupoo

“The rain for me makes this Teahupoo’s. This is a huge day for Davy Russell in his comeback, and these are his best chances to win with Might Potter, in the 1:30pm, and Teahupoo.

“In the rain he’s [Teahupoo] just a better horse on soft ground, and the more rain that falls, the better his chance will be.

“I was giving Home By The Lee a chance most of the year, but unless it dries up considerably, I’m with Teahupoo.”

16.10 - Magners Plate: Frero Banbou

“Haut En Couleurs is too weak of a finisher for me to pick in this race.

“So Scottish is the obvious one, but I’m going to go with Frero Banbou now that all the rain is falling. His last couple of runs have been over 2m, but going up to 2m and a half gives him a massive chance.”

16.50 - Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle: Halka Du Tabert

“No way is Luccia at 13/8. I know I was also tipping Lot Of Joy, but she was 18/1 when I was doing so, she’s now at 6’s (6/1).

“I’m going to with Halka Du Tabert with the rain falling.”

17.30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase: Stumptown

“Gary O’Brien has been sweet on Stumptown even from before he went to Sandown.

“I watched him there; his jumping was incredible. He’s only gone up 10lbs and I’m going to side with him too.”

And here are PA’s Racing reporter Molly Hunter with her selection from Thursday:

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Mighty Potter, 2.10 Maxxum, 2.50 SHISHKIN (NAP), 3.30 Blazing Khal, 4.10 So Scottish, 4.50 Luccia, 5.30 Beauport.

(PA)

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: Race schedule and latest odds

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

Mighty Potter 5/4

El Fabiolo 5/2

Banbridge 3/1

Appreciate It 4/1

Sir Gerhard 7/1

Balco Coastal, Stage Star 10/1

Dysart Dynamo, Journey With Me 12/1

Adamantly Chosen, James Du Berlais 14/1

Hollow Games, I Am Maximus 20/1

Bronn, Fil Dor 25/1

Ha D’or, Kilcruit 33/1

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

Shoot First 3/1

Thanksforthehelp 11/2

Maxxum, Perceval Legallois, Walking On Air 7/1

The Bosses Oscar 8/1

An Tailliur, Salvador Ziggy 9/1

Shewearsitwell 11/1

Captain Morgs, Good Time Jonny, Steal A March 12/1

Bear Ghylls 14/1

Botox Has, Hector Javilex 16/1

Coltor 20/1

Glimpse Of Gala, Green Book, Itchy Feet, Mill Green, Wakool 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1