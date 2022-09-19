Jump to content

The Queen Consort’s subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law

Camilla attended state funeral with her husband, King Charles III

Saman Javed
Monday 19 September 2022 16:31
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Queen Consort leave Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Queen Consort paid subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s funeral on Monday (19 September), thanks to a particular piece of jewellery worn for the sombre occasion.

Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a mourning outfit comprising a black A-line coat dress with matching black heels, a floral-trim fascinator and a short veil.

She completed the look with the Hesse heart-shaped diamond jubilee brooch, which belonged to Queen Victoria.

The brooch is comprised of a series of diamonds which have been arranged in the shape of the number 60 in Slavonic numerals. It is finished with a trio of sapphires, one at the top of the brooch and two at the bottom.

Camilla previously wore the ornate accessory during the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations while touring Scandinavia with the King.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Charlotte also followed suit, honouring the late monarch through their jewellery choices.

Meghan Markle accessorised her look – a cape dress by Stella McCartney – with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen following her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Camilla, Queen Consort

(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton arrived wearing a four-row Japanese pearl choker, which the Queen first loaned to the princess in 2017.

She paired the necklace with Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which she previously wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in 2021.

The pearl earrings were gifted to the Queen on her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, from the Hakim of Bahrain.

Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and her older brother, Prince George, for the ceremony.

The seven-year-old wore a black dress, adorned with a single brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.

Eagle-eyed fans praised Charlotte’s appearance, and said the brooch was a “wonderful” gesture to her great-grandmother’s love of horses.

Lauren Kiehna, editor of The Court Jeweller blog, noted that the brooch marked Charlotte’s very “first piece of significant jewellery”.

“A lovely tribute to a great-grandmother who so loved horses,” Kiehna wrote on Twitter.

