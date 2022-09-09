Americans remember Queen Elizabeth II’s tribute to 9/11 victims at Buckingham Palace

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at age 96 on Thursday, Americans are remembering how the longest-reigning monarch broke a centuries-old tradition following the Sept 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Since the 17th century, the Changing of the Guard ceremony – which currently takes place outside Buckingham Palace – has been marked by traditional British music played from the Bands of the Household Division.

But on 13 September 2001, Queen Elizabeth made a request that the Band of the Coldstream Guards play “The Star Spangled Banner”, the national anthem of the United States, during the ceremony as a tribute to the many people who died in the attacks.

An estimated 5,000 Americans stood outside Buckingham Palace wiping away tears as the American anthem played, according to the Telegraph.

A day later, the Queen stood in a crowd of thousands to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. It was the first time any British monarch has sung an American anthem. Richard Kay, columnist for the Daily Mail, wrote at the time: “The Queen does not ‘sing’ national anthems. Her mouth never opens when they are played. It was the ultimate sign of unity, friendship, and support for America.”

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, footage from the changing of the guard ceremony in September 2001 has resurfaced on social media as people pay their respects to the Queen’s generosity towards Americans.

“RIP to Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch and a steadfast friend of America,” tweeted journalist Jerry Dunleavy. “I’ll never forget one of the best renditions of the National Anthem of all time – outside Buckingham Palace right after 9/11. A powerful gesture.”

“This morning I mentioned this memory from 9/11 and was shocked to hear so few people knew about it,” said Lyndsey Fifield. “On 9/12 The Queen broke a 600 year-old royal tradition and requested the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ A signal that we would not fight this evil alone.”

“This will always make my day. I remember crying while watching this on the news the morning after 9/11,” wrote another user.

In 2021, the Queen marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the tragedy. The British monarch, following in a newfound tradition, paid tribute with a special Changing of the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle, where the “The Star Spangled Banner” was played once again.

“My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,’’ she said in a message to US president Joe Biden.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.’’