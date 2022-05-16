Queen news - live: Tom Cruise commends Queen’s ‘tremendous dignity’
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.
However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
Royal fans share delighted reactions as Queen celebrates Jubilee kick-off
Royal fans have taken to social media to share their delighted reactions at the Queen’s appearance at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.
The 96-year-old monarch attended “A Gallop Through History” as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which saw an all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins.
Photos from the event show the Queen smiling as she watches the performance, and chatting to fellow spectators.
Fans of the monarch have reacted to the images on social media, with one writing: “It made my heart swell and eyes water to see her enjoying herself. We need to treasure these moments now.”
Laura Hampson reports:
Her Majesty joined crowds at Windsor Castle for the Royal Windsor Horse Show
What events are scheduled to take place for the Platinum Jubilee?
There are several events set to take place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, and the Platinum Party at the Palace.
Other events will include the Derby at Epson Downs, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and the Platinum Jubilee Beacons.
Kate Ng has the full schedule here:
What events are scheduled during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?
A special extended bank holiday weekend will mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne
Experts to reflect on Queen’s seven decades on the throne
To celebrate the Queen’s 70th year as Britain’s monarch, Laura Hampson will speak to royal experts Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady about Her Majesty’s most memorable moments, the biggest scandals she has faced, and how she redefined what it means to serve one’s country.
This virtual event will take place on Zoom on Thursday 19 May at 6.30pm.
You can find out more about the event here:
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: A look back at 70 incredible years
Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady to look back at The Queen’s seven decades on the throne at our virtual event
Tom Cruise commends Queen’s ‘tremendous dignity’
Tom Cruise has opened up about his involvement in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying that he admires her “tremendous dignity” and “devotion”.
The Top Gun star was just one of the celebrities present at the musical and theatrical event “A Gallop Through History” which took place at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.
“She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion,” he said.
Joanna Whitehead has the full story here:
‘What she has accomplished has been historic’, he said
Queen receives standing ovation at Platinum Jubilee show
The Queen received a standing ovation during a Platinum Jubilee show on Sunday evening.
As Joanna Whitehead reports, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed a cast of entertainers , including Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Katherine Jenkins, as part of the musical and theatrical event “A Gallop Through History” closing the four-day Royal Windsor Horse Show.
The Queen clearly enjoyed the show and at its finale, when her own horses and ponies were led around the open-air arena, appeared enthralled, beaming as the animals passed the royal box.
Read the full story here:
Queen receives standing ovation at Platinum Jubilee show
Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren were among those honouring the monarch
When is the Platinum Jubilee?
The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations are fast approaching, with Britons eagerly anticipating a four-day weekend next month.
The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne - an achievement Her Majesty reached on 6 February this year.
The bank holiday weekend will see four days of celebrations, with events including Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, a pageant, and a Service of Thanksgiving.
The Jubilee celebrations will start on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June.
Here’s everything you need to know about when the Jubilee is happening, as well as which members of the royal family will be in attendance:
When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
The monarch will mark 70 years on the throne with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following all the latest news from the Queen as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee.
