Queen news - live: Charles and Camilla mark start of their three-day Canadian tour
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
Today, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall begin their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.
However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Prince Charles and Camilla set out for three-day tour in Canada
Prince Charles and Camilla have embarked upon their three-day tour of Canada this week representing the Queen.
The trip, which will run from today, Tuesday 17 May, to Thursday 19 May, will focus on climate change, indigenous reconciliation and efforts to connect with the Canadian public.
Our reporter Joanna Whitehead has the full story:
Deck yourself out in Jubilee beauty from Aldi
Aldi has launched a Jubilee beauty range for hardcore fans of Queen Elizabeth II who want to go all out for the Platinum Jubilee.
IndyBest writer Lauren Cunningham has all the details:
What events are taking place on the Platinum Jubilee weekend?
As the Platinum Jubilee weekend draws closer, here are all the events that are scheduled so you can plan your weekend accordingly:
Why does the Queen have two birthdays?
The monarch’s birthday is celebrated on her actual date of birth in April, and also later on in the summer with a grand parade by Buckingham Palace.
This year, the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, will take place on 2 June instead of 11 June to coincide with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.
So why does the Queen celebrate two birthdays every year? Sabrina Barr has the answer:
Is it time for royal tours to end?
Following the backlash against the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s recent Caribbean tour, Emma Mackenzie asks whether the expensive trips should cease.
Read Mackenzie’s full analysis of the recent royal tours here:
Do we get an extra bank holiday in 2022?
The culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the additional bank holiday in November 2020 and confirmed that the May bank holiday weekend would be moved to Thursday 2 June.
The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will then take place the following day, on Friday 3 June, resulting in a four-day bank holiday weekend for the nation.
According to the Royal Family’s website, the bank holiday will “provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone”.
Read more here:
Harry, Meghan and Andrew won’t join Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony
In case you missed it, earlier this month Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour parade.
The monarch’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, Buckingham Palace said.
Read the full report here:
Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during the Platinum Jubilee?
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month, one question remains: where will they stay?
Chelsea Ritschel investigates here:
70 facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
To celebrate Her Majesty’s milestone, Buckingham Palace has released 70 facts about the Queen to celebrate her seven-decade reign.
From becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history, to her first trip on the London Underground, and details from her wedding to Prince Philip, here are some things you might not know about Queen Elizabeth II.
How to make the Platinum Pudding
In need of some dessert inspiration? Why not try your hand at the newly-minted Platinum Pudding recipe?
Last Thursday, Jemma Melvin, a copywriter from Southport, Merseyside, was named the Platinum Pudding champion after her lemon and amaretti Swiss roll trifle was selected to be the official pudding for the Queen’s Jubilee.
Some 5,000 people aged between eight to 108 entered the national competition to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.
If you’re keen to recreate the dessert yourself, make sure you set aside at least two hours. Here’s the complete recipe:
