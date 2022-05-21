Queen news - live: Eight towns awarded city status to mark platinum jubilee
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
However, the RMT union has today announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.
Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.
However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Eight towns win city status to mark platinum jubilee
A record-breaking eight towns across the UK have been awarded city status in celebration of the monarch’s platinum jubilee.
The new cities are among the areas in the UK that “make Britain great”, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay said.
Those that triumphed in a competition to recieve civic honours include Colchester, Britain’s first recorded settlement, and Milton Keynes, a town formally established in 1967.
The towns of Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales were also successful.
Emily Atkinson has the full list of newly-crowned cities here:
What events will the Queen attend at the platinum jubilee?
With the jubilee weekend now less than two weeks away, Her Majesty is expected to attend a total of three events across the weekend.
However, earlier this month Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the Queen’s attendance at these events wasn’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Joanna Whitehead has the run-down on which events the Queen will be attending here:
This is the Queen’s favourite alcoholic drink
Darren McGrady, who previously worked as a personal chef for Queen Elizabeth II for over a decade, and later served Princess Diana and her two sons, William and Harry, once divulged everything that the Queen eats in a day.
Sharing a series of videos on YouTube, the former royal chef explained that during his time working for the monarch between 1982 and 1993, the Queen enjoyed four small meals a day, and always took afternoon tea - even when they were on the Royal Yacht Britannia on a tour of Australia.
Find out what the Queen’s favourite tipple is here:
Why Kate Middleton can’t vote
Kate Middleton is forbidden from going to the ballot box. After Kate entered the royal family, she could no longer express her political views in public, and must always remain politically impartial in interviews and at events.
According to the official royal website this is “convention” rather than law. “By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK.”
Here are all the other things the Duchess cannot do:
New TfL map released featuring Elizabeth Line
The latest tube map has been revealed by Transport for London (TfL), featuring the soon-to-launch Elizabeth Line.
The map of London’s underground network looks busier than ever, with the Elizabeth Line - part of the Crossrail project - sketched out in purple.
The Elizabeth Line is set to launch on Tuesday, 24 May, some 41 months later than originally planned.
Deputy Travel Editor Lucy Thackray has the full report here:
Jennie Bond: ‘Charles will make a fine King’
Jennie Bond has said that Prince Charles will “make a fine King” during an exclusive event hosted by The Independent on Thursday evening.
Bond was joined by Independent journalists Sean O’Grady and Sunny Hundal to discuss the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, her 70-year reign, and what the future of the monarchy might look like.
You can watch the full discussion, hosted by Laura Hampson, here:
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘filming at-home documentary series for Netflix'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly filming an “at-home” documentary series with Netflix.
Film crews have been given permission to film Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California, and followed them on their trip to New York City last September.
Saman Javed has the full story here:
Kate wears Roland Mouret dress at premiere
The Duchess of Cambridge went for a sleek, monochromatic look with her outfit choice at Thursday evening’s premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which she attended alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and the film’s lead actor, Tom Cruise.
For the occasion, Kate chose to wear a fitted, off-shoulder black and white gown by Roland Mouret that went down to her ankles.
She chose to wear her hair loose and accessorised the look with minimal jewellery, opting for just a simple pair of drop earrings and no necklace.
Olivia Petter reports:
