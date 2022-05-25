Queen news - live: Eurovision star Sam Ryder to perform at jubilee concert
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
The RMT union has announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.
A Platinum Party at the Palace concert will be held on Saturday 4 June and will feature Eurovision star Sam Ryder, who has said he is “speechless” about being chosen to perform for Her Majesty alongside other stars such as Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, George Ezra, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.
Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Queen is a ‘girl in pearls’ with a difference for new Country Life frontispiece
The Queen has appeared as one of Country Life’s famous “girls in pearls” for the platinum jubilee, with a portrait collage made up of fragments of the sovereign at different stages of her life.
The artwork, entitled “Faces Of A Monarch”, has been created by artist James Vaulkhard for the 125-year-old magazine in honour of the head of state’s milestone.
Eurovision star Sam Ryder is ‘speechless’ about performing at the Queen’s jubilee concert
Sam Ryder is “a bit speechless” about being selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert.
The Eurovision star –who represented the UK in the 2022 contest – has been celebrating ever since competing in Turin, Italy, where he came in second place with an impressive 466 points.
Culture Reporter Nicole Vassell has the full story:
Prince William says awarding damehood to Deborah James was ‘amazing for her family’
The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about the experience of giving Deborah James her Damehood, calling it “amazing”.
Prince William paid a visit to her at home earlier this month to present her with the award in person.
Olivia Petter reports:
The Queen meets The Amir of Qatar
The Queen has met The Amir of Qatar this afternoon at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace tweeted.
How old was Her Majesty when she became the Queen?
The platinum jubilee is a chance to reflect on the past 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the longest of any British monarch in history.
But when was the Queen crowned sovereign and how old was the Queen when she became the Queen? Here’s everything you need to know.
The best films and TV series about Queen Elizabeth II to watch on Netflix
From Oscar-winning biopics to TV documentaries, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to depictions of HRH on screen.
Our Culture Reporter Louis Chilton has listed a handful of the best – and a couple of less conventional picks for any republicans out there looking for some alternative Jubilee messaging.
How is the Queen celebrating her platinum jubilee and who will join?
On Thursday 2 June, the Queen will celebrate her “official” birthday with a military parade. The annual celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, is held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.
The event will also include an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace from members of the royal family.
Saman Javed has everything you need to know about this year’s Trooping the Colour:
Which platinum jubilee events will Harry and Meghan attend?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will be visiting the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations next month, along with their two children, Archie, 3, and baby daughter Lilibet.
It will mark the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK with their children since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
Saman Javed has all the answers to your questions about which events they will be attending:
