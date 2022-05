The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

The RMT union has announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

A Platinum Party at the Palace concert will be held on Saturday 4 June and will feature Eurovision star Sam Ryder, who has said he is “speechless” about being chosen to perform for Her Majesty alongside other stars such as Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, George Ezra, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

