A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.

British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.

Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.

( Leanne Bethell / SWNS)

She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.

“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the Queen - so I had to pull over and take some pictures.”

A double rainbow was also seen over Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon, as hundreds of well-wishers gathered awaiting news of the Queen’s health.

The rare phenomenon appeared in the sky as the clouds cleared after downpours across the capital.

(REUTERS)

Crowds began to arrive after the palace announced the beloved monarch was under medical supervision, with numbers continuing to grow after her death was confirmed at 6.30pm.

Footage captured the moment the vibrant rainbow streaking across the sky and over the Buckingham Palace water fountain.

Elizabeth II passed away Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland, after months of concerns about her health.

Senior royals including Charles, William and Andrew flew to be by her side.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.