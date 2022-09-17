Who is Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, with a grand final funeral procession to say goodbye to the late monarch.

King Charles III will lead his family for a second time in walking behind his mother’s coffin when it is moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service.

The Queen’s coffin, which is currently located in Westminster Hall for her lying in state, will be carried on a 123-year-old gun carriage that is puled by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

Among the members of the royal family who will walk behind the gun carriage is the Earl of Snowdon, the Queen’s nephew.

He will walk among the late monarch’s children, the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, as well as her male grandchildren, Peter Phillip, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Who is the Earl of Snowdon?

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, is the only son of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

(L-R) David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Peter Phillips and Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

Margaret was Queen Elizabeth II’s sister and died in 2002, while Antony died in 2017.

He has a sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, and two paternal half-sisters, Lady Frances von Hofmannsthal and Polly Fry, as well as a paternal half-brother, Jasper Cable-Alexander.

The late monarch was one of Lord Snowdon’s godparents, alongside Lazy Elizabeth Cavendish (Margaret’s lady-in-waiting), Patrick Punket, Lord Rupert Nevill, and Simon Phipps.

When did he become the Earl of Snowdon?

Lord Snowdon, 60, was previously styled as Viscount Linley until his father’s death in 2017, upon which he was passed the title of the Earl of Snowdon.

What does the Earl of Snowdon do?

Lord Snowdon is a furniture designer, making and selling bespoke furniture through his company, David Linley Furniture, which is now known as LINLEY.

His products are sold in upscale stores such as Harrods and the Bespoke Collection.

He is also the honorary chairman of auction house Christie’s EMERI (Europe, Middle East, Russia and India) division.

Is the Earl of Snowdon married?

Lord Snowdon married Serena Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, in 1993. She is an Anglo-Irish aristocrat who is a descendant of King Charles II’s illegitimate child, Henry Fitzroy, through her father, Charles Henry Leicester Stanhope, the Earl of Harrington.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to (L-R) Serena Armstrong-Jones, David Armstrong-Jones and Margarita Armstrong-Jones as they leave a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Lord Snowdon at Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)

The couple married on 8 October 1993 at St Margaret’s Church in Wesminster.

However, they separated in 2020. A spokesperson said they “amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced”.

They share two children, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.