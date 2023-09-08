Prince Harry spotted at Windsor Castle on anniversary of Queen’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry was spotted making an unexpected visit to the Windsor chapel where the late Queen was laid to rest last year, marking the first anniversary of her death.

The Duke was seen walking out of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday. It comes as the Royal Family has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen died on 8 September last year at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. An emotional 11 days followed as the London Bridge plans swung into action, with a lying in state, vigils and a grand state funeral, all played out on a public stage.

On Friday, King Charles and Camilla were among those paying their respects to the late monarch.

Below we look at the various ways the Queen’s loved ones have been marking the occasion.

King Charles and Camilla

Charles arrives at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a commemorative service (AP)

The King and Queen are attending a service of commemoration at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral in Scotland.

Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, and Camilla, in a blue day dress and cardigan, made the short journey by car from the nearby Balmoral Estate to the Scottish church where monarchs have worshipped since Queen Victoria.

They were joined by the late Queen’s niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon.

The King has also recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of his mother.

The royal family released this photo of the Queen, from October 1968 to mark the anniversary of her passing (AP)

Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle, said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

He said: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The formal colour photograph chosen by Charles was taken by Cecil Beaton and shows her aged 42 in 1968.

She is standing sideways and smiling in her Garter robes and wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex visited St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, is Elizabeth II’s final resting place. An image of Harry leaving St George’s on Friday morning circulated on social media.

On Thursday evening. the Duke of Sussex said his late grandmother “is looking down on all of us, happy we’re together” during a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the anniversary.

Prince Harry said his grandmother is ‘looking down on all of us’ during his speech (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Prince Harry, who landed in the UK without Meghan on Thursday for his first appearance since June, attended the WellChild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, where he sat with seriously ill children and their families ahead of the ceremony.

The duke, who has been patron of the children’s charity for 15 years, took to the stage on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death and said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Kate and William

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who will visit the Welsh cathedral of St Davids for a short private service on Friday, paid a personal tribute to the late Queen on the anniversary, saying: “We all miss you.”

The message written by William and Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

It was accompanied by a family photo of the late monarch surrounded by her great-grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and her two youngest grandchildren.

The Waleses were pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the late Queen and Charles during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with another image of the Queen dressed in a vibrant blue coat and hat.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.

“Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”

It was followed by two red heart emojis and an image of a smiling Eugenie sat next to the late Queen on what appears to be a bench outside a cabin on the Balmoral estate.