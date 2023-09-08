Mike Tindall shares moving tribute to ‘wonderful’ Queen

Mike Tindall has paid a fitting tribute to his "wonderful" grandmother-in-law, the late Queen, on the first anniversary of her death.

Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara, shared the post alongside a viral video of the Queen which uses time-lapse photos to document her life. He accompanied the clip with Pink Floyd’s title track, Wish You Were Here.

The former England rugby captain captioned his post: "Massive day in the sport I love but I can’t help but start the day thinking about this wonderful woman that we lost a year ago today #thequeen #rip".