Was the Queen Mother’s funeral a bank holiday?

The late Queen Elizabeth died in 2002

Kate Ng
Saturday 17 September 2022 10:06
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: Everything you need to know about historic service

Queen Elizabeth II will have a state funeral on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a national bank holiday.

However, not all members of the royal family receive a state funeral. In Britain, state funerals are usually reserved for the reigning monarch.

The last state funeral that was held for a sovereign took place in 1952 for the late Queen’s father, King George VI.

Neither the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, nor the Queen Mother, who died in March 2002, received a state funeral.

Instead, they had ceremonial funerals, as did Diana, Princess of Wales, when she died in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which included a fly-past and a lying in state in Westminster Hall, was watched by more than 10 million people on television.

In addition, thousands of people turned up in person to see the procession as her coffin was carried via a hearse from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

This is despite the ceremony taking place on a Tuesday and the fact that the day of the funeral was not declared a bank holiday.

The day of Prince Philip’s ceremonial funeral was also not made a bank holiday.

The Queen Mother died at the age of 101, having outlived her late husband by 50 years. Her funeral took place on 9 April 2002, after an estimated 200,000 people paid their respects during her three day-long lying in state.

The Queen Mother and King George VI are both buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II will also be buried there together with Philip, who will be moved from the Royal Vault, where he currently lays.

St George’s Chapel became the chosen final resting place for the royal family in 1969, but it was originally founded in 1475 by King Edward III.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

