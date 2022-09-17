Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.

It will be one of the biggest Royal engagements ever seen in Britain, as the country’s longest-reigning monarch is mourned by the world.

Around 2,000 people, including world leaders, members of the royal family and key figures from public life will attend the service at Westminster Abbey.

The general public will also be invited to see the funeral procession, with many expected to gather in locations across London.

Here’s how you can pay respects on the day of the funeral.

