Queen news - live: Queen makes appearance at Platinum Jubilee show
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.
However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
Queen receives standing ovation at Platinum Jubilee show
The Queen received a standing ovation during a Platinum Jubilee show on Sunday evening.
As Joanna Whitehead reports, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed a cast of entertainers , including Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Katherine Jenkins, as part of the musical and theatrical event “A Gallop Through History” closing the four-day Royal Windsor Horse Show.
The Queen clearly enjoyed the show and at its finale, when her own horses and ponies were led around the open-air arena, appeared enthralled, beaming as the animals passed the royal box.
When is the Platinum Jubilee?
The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations are fast approaching, with Britons eagerly anticipating a four-day weekend next month.
The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne - an achievement Her Majesty reached on 6 February this year.
The bank holiday weekend will see four days of celebrations, with events including Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, a pageant, and a Service of Thanksgiving.
The Jubilee celebrations will start on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June.
Here’s everything you need to know about when the Jubilee is happening, as well as which members of the royal family will be in attendance:
When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
The monarch will mark 70 years on the throne with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following all the latest news from the Queen as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee.
