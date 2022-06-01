Queen’s platinum jubilee - live: Monarch returns to London ahead of bank holiday weekend
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
With just two days to go until the bank holiday weekend starts, the Queen has returned to London after a short stay in her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.
Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
How to get a free Greggs sausage roll this bank holiday weekend
Greggs is giving away free sausage rolls in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The popular bakery chain will offer customers one sausage roll or vegan sausage roll when they order more than £10 of food or drink from 2-5 June.
Find out how to claim your free sausage roll below:
How to get a free Greggs sausage roll this bank holiday weekend
Claim the offer through the Just Eat app or website
Life-sized Queen cake created for platinum jubilee celebration
A life-sized cake of the Queen has been baked to mark her platinum jubilee, containing 400 eggs, 20kg of flour and 20kg of butter.
Social media star Lara Mason, whose Cake Anything account has 2.7 million followers and more than 70 million likes on TikTok, took five days to complete her creation using Victoria sponge.
Check out the cake version of Her Majesty here:
Life-sized Queen cake created for platinum jubilee celebration
The 5ft 3in Victoria sponge was made for Buzz Bingo players in Birmingham
Lego models of royal family unveiled to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee
A miniature display of the royal family – including a Lego replica of the Queen which took 15 hours to build – has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to mark the platinum jubilee.
The display took Legoland Windsor’s model makers around 282 hours to build, using more than 18,000 individual bricks.
See the royal models below:
Lego models of royal family unveiled to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee
More than 18,000 bricks were used to create the display and the models took a total of 281.5 hours to finish
Queen returns to London ahead of platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen has returned to London ahead of her platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend, after spending a short break at her Balmoral home in Scotland.
Her Majesty was spotted arriving at Aberdeen Airport today to fly back to London, after arriving in Scotland on Thursday.
Laura Hampson reports:
Queen returns to London ahead of platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is expected to attend several events to mark her platinum jubilee
Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations
Here’s something you don’t see every day — a life-sized knitted version of the Queen.
The knitted monarch and a pet corgi were installed in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, at the weekend and villagers have already been stopping to pose for pictures with Her Majesty ahead of the celebrations.
Read more here:
Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations
The figure, accompanied by a pet corgi, was made by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers
Will the Platinum Jubilee Pageant be really, really embarrassing?
Alan Titchmarsh, Tony Blackburn and Torvill and Dean are on the list of usual suspects, plus the cast of Mamma Mia! celebrating those national treasures, Abba. Oliver Keens finds himself already gripped by a very British emotion.
Read here:
The Queen’s Jubilee Pageant could be really, really embarrassing
Alan Titchmarsh, Tony Blackburn and Torvill and Dean are on the list of usual suspects, plus the cast of Mamma Mia! celebrating those national treasures, Abba. Oliver Keens finds himself already gripped by a very British emotion
Who’s your favourite member of the royal family?
There’s still time to vote in our poll on who your favourite member of the royal family is.
Are you a Camilla fan? A Harry loyalist? Or is the Queen your favourite?
Let us know here:
Who’s your favourite member of the royal family?
Vote to shape The Independent’s reader-determined ranking of your most popular royals
The accidental monarch: Charting 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II
As the Queen marks seven decades on the throne, Sean O’Grady says her reign has been one full of surprises.
You can read his analysis of Her Majesty’s reign here:
The accidental monarch: Charting 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II
As the Queen marks seven decades on the throne, Sean O’Grady says her reign has been one full of surprises
Queen’s Maid of Honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress
One of the Maids of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation was stunned after being reunited with her dress which had “seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands” before its restoration.
The silk gown Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill wore on 2 June 1953 had suffered extreme sunlight exposure after years on display, causing the material to become “split and shattered”.
Here’s the full story on her reunion with the gown:
Queen’s Maid of Honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress
Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill last wore the silk gown in 1953
