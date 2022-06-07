The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.

The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.

More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen were made in her honour by people around the world, for which the Duke and Duchess have also expressed their gratitude.

It follows reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had returned to the US following a short trip to the UK for the jubilee celebrations.

The early departure means the Sussexes missed the finale of the festivities, which saw the Queen make a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard flag was raised above the residence during the pageant.