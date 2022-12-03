Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William and Kate Middleton made history this week when they visited the United States in their first trip across the pond as Prince and Princess of Wales. But their arrival seemed to be just like any other day for the people of Boston.

A recent report from the New York Times documented Bostonians’ reaction to the royal couple’s visit, which social media is now calling a typical Boston response.

For example, when journalist Jenna Russel asked a bartender at a pizza joint whether patrons were excited about William and Kate’s trip, he dryly replied: “Not yet.”

Meanwhile, at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester, Massachusetts, a woman waiting for her order declined to talk to a reporter, until she asked what the story was about. But when they informed her the story was about William and Kate’s trip to Boston, she said: “Don’t care.”

Following reports that Lady Susan Hussey – the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting – stepped down from her honorary role amid a racism row, some Boston locals “said they cannot tolerate the royal family” because of allegations of racism, namely from Meghan Markle.

“I can’t talk about them because I’ll get mad,” said one Dorchester woman.

Prince William made it a point to meet with US President Joe Biden and Caroline Kennedy – the daughter of Massachusetts-native John F Kennedy – during his trip. One Dorchester resident named Ann Walsh gave the prince some props for rubbing elbows with these all-American individuals, only for her to deem the visit “not much of an event”.

“This is America, and I think that’s an important part of who we are, that we don’t deify people,” she said.

Perhaps the funniest reaction came from one patron, named Kevin Healey, who was watching TV news coverage of the royals at a Boston pub. “I said to my wife this morning, ‘I put my pants on the same way he does – why is he so special?’” Healey said of the prince.

Over on Twitter, many Americans were less than shocked by the unenthusiastic reaction from Bostonians to Prince William and Kate’s trip.

“The quotes from this article about how little people in Boston care about Will and Kate’s royal visit there are sending me,” tweeted entertainment writer Gibson Johns.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise,” said someone else. “Don’t know why the left seems to have this penchant for loving monarchies, especially from a country we declared independence from.”

“Boston doesn’t care for the royals? Ya don’t say,” joked one user.

“pretty boston thing to do,” another person said.

When Prince William and Princess Kate attended a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday at Boston’s TD Garden arena, the royal couple was met with boos and chants of “USA, USA” from the crowd.

The incident occurred the same day as William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned from her Buckingham Palace role amid a row over her racist comments. Hussey – who served as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting – was accused by Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity founder for survivors of domestic abuse, of asking racially offensive questions about her heritage.

The Palace later said in a statement that the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” while a spokesperson for Prince William condemned the comments in a statement.

“Racism has no place in our society,” it said. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”