Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A royal commentator has said that the Prince and Princess of Wales would rather have Prince Andrew as their neighbour over Prince Harry and Meghan.

It comes after reports last week revealed King Charles III evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and reportedly offered the keys to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

But reports also suggest that he is set to extend an “olive branch” and offer a suite in Buckingham Palace to Harry and Meghan Markle.

In response to the news that the Sussexes could be staying in Buckingham Palace, just 10 minutes away from Kensington Palace where the Prince and Princess and Wales live, English journalist and royal commentator Jennie Bond said that William and Kate would prefer Andrew as their neighbour over Harry and Meghan.

“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

“I think they’d probably have Andrew,” she added.

It comes after Prince Harry alleged in his tell-all memoir Spare that his brother had once hit him. Harry also claimed that William and Kate did not like his wife Meghan and repeatedly described them behaving with hostility, while William is alelged to have urged his brother not to marry Markle before their wedding in 2018.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday 1 March that the Sussexes had been asked to vacate the residence.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the statement said.

Prince Andrew is claimed to be ‘resisting’ calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage (Alamy Stock Photo)

It is not known if the request for the couple to vacate will affect their chances of being invited to the King’s coronation this spring.

Prince Andrew will be moving out of his current residences at the Royal Lodge, according to The Sun. A source told the publication that he’s “resisting” being removed from the the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, which he has occupied since 2003.

Andrew stepped down as a working royal over his association to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Last year, he reached a multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her while she was underage. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

The source also claimed that the Duke and Duchess’ eviction from the space “surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Sussexes for comment.