Prince and Princess of Wales to make first official visit to nation with new titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are resuming royal duties after official mourning period comes to an end

Kate Ng
Tuesday 27 September 2022 07:29
Prince William and Princess Kate greet well-wishers at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for the first time since they received their new titles after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel the length of Wales on Tuesday (27 September), starting their visit in Holyhead in Anglesey.

The couple, who were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III in the days after the Queen died, promised to visit the nation at the earliest opportunity after the mourning period.

The visit, along with other members of the royal family carrying out their respective duties, marks a return to normal life now that the late monarch has been laid to rest.

William and Kate will visit the local RNLI Lifeboat Station in Holyhead, where they will meet the crew, volunteers and some of those who have previously been rescued by the team.

It is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast; members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry throughout the years.

The royal couple will then walk to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they will meet people from small businesses and organisations, including the coastguard and sea cadets.

The pair have close connections to Wales, having rented a four-bedroom farmhouse on the Isle of Anglesey, or Ynys Mon, between 2010 and 2013 when they were newlyweds.

At the time, William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot. They also raised their eldest child Prince George there for the first few months of his life.

Wales being their first home is part of the reason William and Kate say they hold such “deep affection” for the country, but the prince’s connection goes much further.

King Charles bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales on William and Kate during his first speech as monarch Ben Birchall/PA)

(PA Archive)

His first royal engagement took place at the age of eight in Cardiff with his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The couple will travel to St Thomas Church in Swansea after leaving Holyhead, where they will meet volunteers who work in the church’s food bank and the Swansea Baby Basics initiative, which distributes essential items to vulnerable mothers.

They will also spend time greeting members of the public who will gather outside the church.

The last official visit William and Kate made to Wales was in June, when they visited Cardiff Castle while they were still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

They attended rehearsals for the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert alongside their two eldest children, George and Princess Charlotte.

It marked the siblings’ first official outing in the country. However, they will not be joining their parents on Tuesday as they will both be in school.

In a statement after taking on their new titles, the couple said they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

They added that they would serve as Prince and Princess of Wales “with humility and great respect”.

Additional reporting by PA

