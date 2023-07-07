Who is in the Royal Box on the fifth day of Wimbledon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon has entered its fifth day, with the crowds in eager anticipation of another day of sporting drama.

Today (Friday 7 July), Andy Murray resumes his Wimbledon match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Murray produced a stunning comeback under the lights on Centre Court on Thursday, before the contest was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was staring at an early elimination as an inspired Tsitsipas took the opening set on a tiebreak, but Murray roared back to win the crucial second-set decider.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

On Wednesday, the biggest tennis tournament was interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters, with three arrests made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

Security at the event has been heightened following the protests, which saw confetti and puzzle pieces scattered across Court 18.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

So far, the Royal Box has seen the likes of Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, and retired tennis player Roger Federer in its seats.

Several members of the royal family have also been spotted, including Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012, where he watched Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the fifth day of Wimbledon 2023.

Earl of St Andrews

The Earl of St Andrews (PA)

George Philip Nicholas Windsor, 61, is the eldest son of Prince Edward, making him 42nd in line to the British throne. His father is first cousins with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor (PA)

The Earl of St Andrews will be joined by his 27-year-old daughter, fashion model Amelia. She is currently 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne. She studied Italian at The University of Edinburgh. Since graduating, she has worked in various roles in the fashion industry and is a contributor to Tatler magazine.

Alexander Armstrong

Armstrong was invited to meet the late Queen in 2019 (Getty Images)

Alexander Armstrong, best known for presenting BBC’s gameshow Pointless, will be present at the Royal Box today with his wife Hannah. Armstrong was invited to meet the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 and played a game of Pointless with her at the Sandringham Women’s Institute.

Simon Le Bon

Simon Le Bon performing at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert last summer (Getty Images)

The lead singer of Duran Duran and his daughter Tallulah, 28, are at Wimbledon’s Royal Box today. The vocalist is married to model Yasmin Le Bon and they share three daughters: Saffron, Amber and Tallulah.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber (PA Wire)

The English composer has worked closely with the royal family on several occasions. Most recently he composed an anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, titled “Make a Joyful Noise”, which was performed at the event in May. He is best known for his musicals The Phantom of the Opera and Cats.

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Getty Images)

Fleetwood is an English golfer who plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He is a four-time European Tour winner and a Ryder Cup player.