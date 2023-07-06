Who is in the Royal Box on the fourth day of Wimbledon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wimbledon is in its fourth day, with the crowds looking forward to another day of sporting drama.

On Wednesday (5 July), the biggest tennis tournament was interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters, with three arrests made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

Security at the event has been heightened following the protests, which saw confetti and puzzle pieces scattered across Court 18.

Today (Thursday 6 July), defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina will be on the court to face Alizé Cornet, whilst Andy Murray is set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a highly anticipated second-round match.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

So far, the Royal Box has seen the likes of Wicked star Idina Menzel, former BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar, former prime minister David Cameron, David Beckham, Bear Grylls, and retired tennis player Roger Federer in its seats.

Several members of the royal family have also been spotted, including Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012 to watch Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the fourth day of Wimbledon 2023.

Tim Peake

King Charles III talks with British Astronaut Major Tim Peake (L) during a reception to mark the launch of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Astra Carta framework, promoting sustainability across the space industry, at Buckingham Palace in London on June 28, 2023 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Colonel Timothy Peake and his wife Rebecca will be in the Royal Box today to enjoy the tennis. In 2015, he became the first British European Space Agency astronaut and second astronaut ever to bear a UK flag to go on board the International Space Station.

Lord Coe

Lord Sebastian Coe takes part in the Environment Positive Panel in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre at The Championships 2023. Held at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2023 (AELTC/Adam Warner via Getty Imag)

Sebastian Coe, who won four Olympic medals as a middle-distance runner in 1980 and 1984, is attending the tennis tournament with his daughter Alice. He was a Conservative member of parliament for Falmouth and Camborne from 1992 to 1997, and became a Life Peer in 2000. Coe was appointed a KBE in the 2006 New Year Honours for his services to sport.

Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier

Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to Co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, (right) and Pierre Paslier as he visits the Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla (Getty Images)

Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier are the co-founders of Notpla, a sustainable packaging company that won Prince William’s Earthshot Climate Prize in 2022. The pair, who have engineered plastic packaging made out of seaweed, won in the category of “Build a Waste-Free World”.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans, the editor of the Daily Telegraph, is attending Wimbledon this year with his wife, Julie. He previously worked for the South West News Service and the Daily Mail before joining the Telegraph as a news editor in 2007.