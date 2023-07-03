Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on first day of tennis championships?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest tennis tournament of the year has officially begun, with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon today (Monday 3 July).

Six British players will be playing today, to the delight of home fans – Dan Evans, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady.

Novak Djokovic will also play his first match today as he starts his bid for his 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with Roger Federer’s record.

Eager spectators may be in for some scattered showers and have been warned to pack rain jackets and umbrellas as the championships get underway.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, all four will not appear in the box today.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012 to watch Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the first day of Wimbledon 2023.

Prince Michael of Kent

Britain Prince Michael (AP)

Prince Michael of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is on the guest list for the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.

His father is Prince George, Duke of Kent, the younger brother of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. Prince Michael of Kent is 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel and Simon Adkins arrive on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

US actor and singer Idina Menzel will attend Wimbledon today with her Wicked co-star Simon Adkins.

The “Let It Go” singer, 52, was known for her role as Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked in 2003. She later reprised the role when the musical was staged in London’s West End.

Sir Jackie Stewart

(Getty Images)

Sir Jackie Stewart is a former Formula One racing driver hailing from Scotland. The 84-year-old was given the nickname the “Flying Scot” and won three World Drivers’ Championships over the course of nine seasons.

He is attending Wimbledon today with his son, Paul Stewart, who is also a former racing driver.

Krishnendu Majumdar

Chair of BAFTA, Krishnendu Majumdar, attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 (Getty Images)

Award-winning producer and director Krishnendu Majumdar will be seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today with producer Richard Yee.

Majumdar is the chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the first person of colour to hold the post. He is known for films including The Happiness Salesman and An Idiot Abroad, which he worked on with Yee.

Baroness Sheehan

Baroness Sheehan, whose full name is Shaista Ahmad Sheehan, is a member of the House of Lords. She previously served as councillor for Kew from 2006 to 2010, and later stood for Wimbledon at the 2010 and 2016 general election.

Lord Paul Clive Deighton

LOCOG Chief Executive, Lord Deighton poses at Buckingham Palace where he became a Knight Commander during an investiture ceremony on March 12, 2013 (Getty Images)

Lord Deighton is a member of the Conservative party and served as Commercial Secretary to HM Treasury from 2013 to 2015.

He also previously served as chief executive of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.