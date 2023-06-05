Princess Eugenie welcomes baby son Ernest as she celebrates second child’s birth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a son and named him Ernest, she has announced.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, 33, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, welcomed their second child, who weighed 7lb 1oz, nearly a week ago on May 30. Their eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

Princess Eugenie posted on her Instagram account: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” she shared.

The couple – who were married in October 2018 – are already parents to two-year-old son, August Philip Hawke. In addition to baby Ernest’s first photo, she also included a heartwarming image of August meeting his younger brother for the first time.

In the family snap, the toddler can be seen wearing a green and white striped T-shirt, as he patted his younger brother’s head. “Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she included in the birth announcement.

The newest member of the royal family – whose title is Master Brooksbank – is now 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, following his older brother August. The baby is the first of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren to be born after her passing in September 2022. He is also the third grandchild of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

In January 2023, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were expecting their second child. “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the statement read. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

On Instagram, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York announced she was pregnant with a photograph of August hugging her pregnant belly. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned the post, in which she could be seen standing outdoors and smiling at her son.

Meanwhile, her son August was born at Portland Hospital in London on 9 February 2021.

A heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie was last seen at the coronation of her uncle, King Charles III, with her husband on Saturday 6 May. There, she entered Westminster Abbey with her cousin Prince Harry, who attended his father’s crowning without his wife, Meghan Markle.

Additonal reporting from PA