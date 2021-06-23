Salma Hayek has shared her advice for a successful marriage, revealing that she and her husband of 12 years, François-Henri Pinault, focus their energy on conflict-solving.

The Eternals star discussed her relationship during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on Wednesday, where she was asked how she and Pinault make their union work and her tips for forging “deeper connection” in a relationship.

According to Hayek, her “best advice” is to direct attention and energy to fixing a problem as a couple, rather than blaming one another.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem - never finding who to blame or ‘You should have done this or that.’ No,” she said. “All our energy goes into: ‘How do we solve this?’”

In addition to allowing the couple to fix any problems that arise together, the 54-year-old added that the approach also means she and her husband have never said anything “nasty” to each other.

“We’ve never said anything nasty to each other,” she continued. “No resentment.”

Hayek and Pinault, a French businessman and CEO of French fashion house Kering, first met in 1992, but didn’t begin dating until 2007.

The couple, who share 13-year-old daughter Valentina, married in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

Earlier this year, the actress also revealed that she allows the strength and longevity of her marriage to speak for itself when faced with sexist comments about the possible role her husband’s money played in their relationship.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert in February, Hayek said: “When I married him, everybody said: ‘It’s an arranged marriage, she’s marrying him for the money.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah whatever b*tch, think what you want.’ 15 years together and we are strong in love and I don’t even get offended.”