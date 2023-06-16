Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son has revealed why he feels “weird” watching his mother’s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That.

James Wilkie Broderick, 20, the eldest son of Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, shared his thoughts about the spin-off series while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York City on Thursday.

According to Broderick, he tried to watch the first season of And Just Like That, and “liked” it, but then “felt weird” because he’s never seen the original Sex and the City series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

“I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, because I haven’t watched the original,” he explained. “It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it’s accessible.”

Broderick then jokingly reflected on the reasons why he’s never seen the original show, which would have aired its final season when he was just two years old.

“I guess it’s kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid,” he added while laughing.

However, the 20 year old did admit that he no longer has an “excuse” for not watching Sex and the City.

“I don’t really have an excuse. People ask like: ‘Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of [risqué] scenes.’ That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before,” he explained, before adding: “I’m really running out of excuses.”

Season two of the Sex and the City spinoff series, which sees Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively, will premiere on Max on 22 June.

The return of the spinoff will also see Kim Cattrall reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the season finale.

In addition to their son, Parker and Broderick are also parents to 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

(Getty Images)

Although the couple typically keeps their family life private, the Lion King actor recently opened up about his daughters during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on 14 June, where he revealed the twins are “nice to the dads, usually” but “can be a little hard on the moms, sometimes”.

However, he then joked that he couldn’t say more because “they might be watching”.

As for whether the couple’s son, who attends Brown University, could see himself following in the acting footsteps of his parents, the 20 year old told ET that he recently tried it and “really liked it,” but knows that he has “a lot of things that could work out, so [he’s] not super worried about it”.

“I’m still in college ... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to do other stuff because it’s hard,” he explained.