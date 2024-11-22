Save up to 40% in Missoma’s dazzling Black Friday 2024 sale

Missoma requires little introduction. Lauded by A-listers (think Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and Florence Pugh) and fashion editors alike, the brand is much-loved for its affordable fine jewellery and timeless takes on trends.

From cult everyday staples (think those chubby hoops that keep selling out) and capsule collections with the likes of designer Harris Reed and influencer Lucy Williams, to a cameo in the Barbie movie (Margot Robbie’s heart necklace has been a bestseller ever since), Missoma is a go-to among the style set.

( Missoma )

The brand rarely hosts sales, but it goes all out for Black Friday. And 2024 is no exception, with Missoma set to offer between 20 to 40 per cent off all lines. Kicking off on Tuesday 26 November and concluding at midnight on 3 December, now is the time to shop any pieces you’ve had your eye on.

Whether you’re looking to build your ear stack, grow your ring collection or finally invest in those gold hoops on your wish list, every line is included in the offer, with no code required.

But that’s not all. Missoma VIP’s can enjoy an exclusive early access day, so you can shop celebrity-approved pieces before they sell out - from the axiom chain worn by Gigi Hadid and Lucy Williams’ Roman arc coin and square malachite necklace to Bella Hadid’s ripple oversized studs or the cult Barbie necklace.

( Missoma )

For one day only, Missoma’s loyal subscribers will be able to save 30 per cent across everything (yes, everything). Simply enter the code “INDE30” at checkout.

After the VIP day, there will be 40 per cent off throughout the brand’s Black Friday event, allowing you to tick off your sparkly Christmas shopping list with trending mixed metal pieces like the entwine pendant cord necklace, statement pearl drop earrings, 14ct solid gold collection and lab grown diamonds, as well as Missoma’s new tennis collection.

( Missoma )

With the exception of a summer event, Missoma sales are rare - and once pieces are gone, they’re gone. So make sure you don’t miss out and use the exclusive code “INDE30” for 30 per cent off everything sitewide on Monday 25 November. Or, head to Missoma.com to shop dazzling deals between 20-40% off lines from Tuesday 26 November until Tuesday 3 December in Missoma’s 2024 Black Friday event.