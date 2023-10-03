Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has addressed concern that she and Dua Lipa are feuding after she unfollowed the “New Rules” singer on Instagram.

Back in June, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, had unfollowed Dua Lipa on the social media platform. “Selena Gomez has unfollowed Zayn, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on Instagram,” celebrity gossip account Pop Tingz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

Now, the Rare Beauty founder has set the record straight about her rumoured feud with the “Dance The Night” singer in an interview with Fast Company published on 3 October.

“It was an accident!” Gomez told the outlet, as she laughed off feud speculation. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like: ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

As news spread of Gomez’s Instagram faux pas, the “Wolves” singer quickly re-followed Lipa on the app. According to Fast Company, the Disney Channel also made efforts to show her support for Lipa at a Rare Beauty event the following day.

On 30 June, Gomez shared a photo of herself wearing a dress from Lipa’s collaboration with Versace. The black mini dress featured white polka dots and was covered in colourful butterflies, as she captioned the post: “A little Versace/Dua moment.”

Meanwhile, Lipa also dispelled rumours of a feud when she commented on Gomez’s Instagram post: “Angeeeeeeeel!!!!”

At the time of her unfollow spree, a source clarified to People that any rumours of drama between Gomez and the people she unfollowed - including Malik and the Hadids - were unfounded. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” they said.

Just three months before she unfollowed the former One Direction member on Instagram, Gomez and Malik were rumoured to be dating when the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City last March. However, many fans seemed to believe that the recent unfollow meant the pair were no longer an item.

Others couldn’t help but note the connection between Gomez and her unfollow list. While she may have briefly dated Malik, the former boy band member also shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Gomez shares a connection to Gigi’s younger sister Bella too, as the actor and model have both dated The Weeknd. What’s more, the “Who Says” singer is best friends with Nicola Peltz Beckham, who shares ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid with Lipa.

This is not the first time Gomez has found herself at the centre of a rumoured feud. Earlier this year, she made headlines for her alleged 10-year drama with model Hailey Bieber. Both Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against each other because of the actor’s on-and-off relationship with Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, from 2010 to 2018. Just months after their split in May 2018, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Hailey in September of that year.

Since then, the Spring Breakers star and the model have both shut down rumours of a feud in separate statements shared to social media.