Celebrities are currently praising Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber after a photo of the pair taken at the Academy Museum Gala sent shockwaves through the internet.

The two stars made headlines over the weekend when they posed together for pictures, taken by Tyrell Hampton, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala on Saturday. The duo’s meeting comes weeks after the 25-year-old old model spoke about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber’s ex, claiming that they owe each other nothing but “respect”.

In the photo, shared by Hampton on his Instagram, both Bieber and Gomez could be seen smiling and hugging. The caption of the image pokes fun at their rumoured feud: “plot twist.”

Following the event, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the images were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them.

A few celebrities have now responded to the viral photo. 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman poked fun at how powerful the image is in the comments of the photographer’s Instagram post.

“Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic,” the actor wrote.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, also shared how pleased she was to see the pair set “the record straight”.

“I’m not one to get wrapped up in celeb drama & at the end of the day, it’s really just a pic (& none of my business!),” the 23-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “But it does make me smile to see these boss babes out there setting the record straight.”

Phillippe then tagged Gomez and Bieber’s Instagram accounts, before adding: “Love + respect for both of you.”

Along with Dorfman and Phillippe, many other fans went to social media to share their reactions to Bieber and Gomez hugging at the gala.

(avaphillippe/Instagram)

“Selena Gomez hugging Hailey Bieber and posing for photos is honestly the most wholesome s***,” one person wrote on Twitter. “People love to put women up against each other, especially over a man, but we are the most compassionate and loving creatures and that s*** proves it.”

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last month, Bieber spoke out about her marriage and denied any allegations that she was “romantically involved” with Justin Bieber while he was dating Gomez.

“When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” she said.

Bieber also told Cooper that she’s spoken to Gomez and respects the “Lose You To Love Me” singer “a lot”.

“She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations,” Bieber said. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally.”

Following Bieber’s podcast interview, Gomez condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments that she’s seen online. While she didn’t mention the model by name, she did subtly address the online rage that had been directed towards Bieber at the time.

“It’s not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” she said in her TikTok story at the time. “All I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words ‘cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”