Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.

The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.

TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her video. In the caption, she wrote: “She’s lowkey genius.”

“OK, we have to talk about Selena Gomez’s makeup routine real quick because I have never seen anyone do any of this stuff that she’s doing and I have to wonder if she’s on another level,” Jasmine began her video, which has 1.8m views.

Gomez began her nighttime routine by washing off her makeup with La Mer’s The Concentrate serum, which retails as high as $425. She notably pointed out in her caption that she received most of the products for free.

“PSA I got most of these products free,” Gomez captioned the TikTok. “I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.”

Jasmine went on to explain how she’s “never heard of anyone” using a serum to remove the makeup on their face. “I feel like it’s the bougiest possible version of oil cleansing that I have ever seen,” she added.

Gomez continued to remove her makeup with Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which costs $17 on Bioderma’s website. The Disney Channel alum poured the micellar water on a white towel and proceeded to wipe her face.

“Then she takes the Bioderma – I also use the product, love it – on a white towel, which is so crazy to me because I feel like I have, like, two white towels in my apartment, and I hate when I get makeup on them,” Jasmine said. “But she, like, purposefully put it on a white towel to wipe her makeup off, which is just so bougie. I can’t even handle it.”

Jasmine told viewers that she wasn’t trying to be “critical” towards Gomez’s routine and was rather “in shock” at the unusual use of beauty products.

Gomez then takes Dermologica’s $39 Multi-Active Toner and sprays it onto her $22 reusable Face Halo pads, which the TikToker noted was “better for the environment”.

Although Gomez is seen taking off her makeup in the video, Jasmine was dumbfounded when the star applied a concealer-like eye serum to her face.

“I’m assuming this is her nighttime routine because she just took off her makeup, but then she puts this Rare Beauty glow under-eye cream serum, but it’s coloured,” Jasmine said, referring to the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener ($24) from Gomez’s beauty brand. “I love the idea of this product. Honestly, that’s kind of amazing. But I’ve just never used a coloured eye cream like that right before I go to sleep. And now I’m like, ‘Should I buy it?’ Like, I’m really intrigued by this concept.”

Gomez’s final step in her nighttime routine, and perhaps the one that TikTok users were pleasantly surprised by the most, was when the Selena + Chef star used a beauty blender to gently wipe away the rest of her eye makeup.

“This was the last thing that I feel like was kind of out of the ordinary,” Jasmine explained. “She takes a beauty blender and puts the Micellar Bioderma water on it and wipes off her eye makeup. I have never seen anyone do that, but it’s actually so smart. I don’t know. I sound like a psycho, but I thought her routine was really crazy, full of things I’ve never seen before, and she’s ahead of her time.”

Fellow TikTokers and fans of Selena Gomez were equally as invested in the 30-year-old’s innovative skincare routine.

“It’s the beauty blender part that had me SHOOK,” one person commented.

“The la mer makeup remover feels illegal,” another user said.

“No I agree this is the wildest bedtime routine I’ve seen,” wrote someone else.

Meanwhile, some TikTokers praised Gomez for teaching them a new skincare hack, writing in the comments section: “I used the beauty sponge and removed eye makeup like she did and this is incredibly gentle on the eyes! I can’t thank her enough for that tip! Thank you Selena.”