Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoos

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have celebrated their friendship by getting matching tattoos.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos showing her welcoming in 2023 with the Bates Motel actress in a tropical location, along with some other friends and Peltz’s husband Brooklyn Beckham.

In one snap, the pair link arms and display their fresh ink - the word “angel” tattooed in a cursive script.

As well as getting matching tattoos, Gomez and Peltz cemented their friendship over the weekend by wearing matching silver sequin Valentino minidresses to a party.

