Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi clarifies Nick Cannon relationship status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has clarified the status of her relationship with Nick Cannon in response to mounting speculation.

Tiesi, who joined the Netflix series in 2022 as one of the real estate agents working at the luxury Hollywood Hills brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, shares a son named Legendary Love with Cannon.

In a recent episode of the Wednesdays podcast with Sophie Habboo, Tiesi clarified that she and the Wild ’n Out host are “very much together” but said he is also involved with “other partners”.

Tiesi’s choice to parent with Cannon – who is father to 11 more children with different women – was a cause of disagreements between Selling Sunset cast members in recent episodes of the series. In several episodes, Tiesi was forced to defend her lifestyle choices when she sensed judgement from other brokers on the team.

“I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together,” said Tiesi. “And that’s why people are confused. Me and my partner have been on and off for years.”

“Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing... People call it all kinds of s***. I call it, ‘I do what I want to do.’”

Tiesi went on to say she doesn’t “want a conventional relationship” and added that she’s not “a jealous person”.

She continued: “I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably – which is so crazy – the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing.”

open image in gallery Tiesi pictured with Legendary Love Cannon in September ( Getty Images for Rookie Kids Fas )

Tiesi praised Cannon for his involvement in their two-year-old sons lives, calling him the “best dad”.

“The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that. He obviously understands the situation that we’re in, so he’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy,” she said.

In January 2022, Cannon announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Cannon first became a father when he and his ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.

open image in gallery Cannon and Tiesi pictured together in 2023 ( Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

He welcomed his most recent child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott, in December 2022.

He is also dad to sons Golden, seven, and Rise, two, and daughter Powerful, three, with Brittany Bell. He shares twins Zion and Zillion, three, and daughter Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa, and a daughter Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon has often spoken about the joys of having a big family, though it comes with its challenges. He previously told People that his “goal in life” is to provide for his children.

“I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them,” he said.

Last year, it was reported that Cannon pays $3m annually in child support, though Cannon revealed he actually pays a lot more.