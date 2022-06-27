Seth Rogen is the internet’s newest boyfriend after debuting a platinum blonde hairstyle and funky acrylic nail set on social media.

The actor and comedian, who has previously gone viral for showcasing his pottery skills, posted a video of himself with the bleach blonde look while promoting his company’s latest product to be back-in-stock, The Gloopy Ashtray.

In the 17-second clip, the Pam & Tommy star is seen rolling a joint with a fresh set of orange and lilac nails, which match the design of the ashtray. As the camera pans up to Rogen, his platinum blonde hair is on full display as he takes a puff from the joint. “Gloop is back in lilac and orange,” he said as he stifled a cough.

Rogen shared the clip to both Instagram and Twitter, where it received millions of views from fans praising the actor for his blonde hair and matching acrylic nails.

Actress Sharon Stone commented clapping emojis under Rogen’s post, while comedian King Bach left three fire emojis for the Superbad star. High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens commented, “The fact that ur rolling these w them nails is the most impressive to meeeee.”

Over on Twitter, some fans couldn’t get over how creative Rogen’s nails looked, while others simply thirsted over the actor’s new look.

“COME ON NAILS!” tweeted writer Alexis Oatman in response to the viral clip.

“He’s the sexiest person alive to me,” another person said.

“Honestly the man of my dreams,” said a third user.

“Personally, I think everything about Seth Rogen is marriage material,” another Twitter user wrote.

This wasn’t the first time the Canadian-American actor has showcased his ability to roll a joint while wearing long nails. Back in April, Rogen went viral after showing off a green and blue nail set to promote a different design of the Gloopy Ashtray.

In 2019, Seth Rogen launched the cannabis company Houseplant in Canada alongside fellow comedian Evan Goldberg, in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation. Since then, the company has brought the brand to select dispensaries throughout California.

Apart from offering a wide variety of smoking accessories, Houseplant also launched with three weather-inspired cannabis strains: Diablo Wind, Pancake Ice, and Pink Moon. The company has also released a line of ceramics, ashtrays, and lighters, many of them crafted by Rogen himself. The Gloopy Ashtray is currently priced at $275 (£224).

While Rogen may seem like “marriage material” to some of his fans, the actor has been married to screenwriter Lauren Miller since 2011. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year, Rogen opened up about their decision to not have children.

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” he said. “Like, we’re f*****g psyched all the time! We’re laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f*****g doing this.”