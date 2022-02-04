Seth Rogen has hilariously addressed his mother’s social media usage after the avid Twitter user recently tweeted about sex.

On Thursday, the actor’s mother Sandy Rogen, who has more than 121,000 followers on Twitter, expressed her belief that badges should be given out to those who have had sex on a particular day, similar to the ones handed out when you have donated blood.

“You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says: ‘I gave blood today,’ well there should be one that says ‘I had great sex today’. Ha ha ha…” the 66 year old suggested.

The tweet, which has since been liked more than 10,000 times, prompted amused responses from Sandy’s followers, with some agreeing with the suggestion, while others have jokingly questioned what Seth’s response would be.

“Absolutely, encourage others to live their best,” one person responded, while another questioned the logistics of the hypothetical badge, writing: “Do you give it to yourself or does your partner give it to you?”

However, others were more concerned with Seth’s response to the tweet, with one fan tweeting: “Waiting for a @Sethrogen ‘Delete this Mom’ response in 3, 2, 1…”

“How long till your son responds,” someone else wondered.

The Knocked Up star didn’t wait long to respond, however, as he quote-tweeted his mother’s statement shortly after and jokingly requested that Twitter be destroyed.

“Burn this app to the ground,” the 39 year old wrote.

The exchange was met with further amusement from Twitter users, who found enjoyment in the actor’s apparent humiliation.

“It’s nice to see someone else’s parents torturing them publicly as well. Welcome to the club, Seth!” one person wrote, while another said: “I’m dying over here. This is fantastic content.”

Unfortunately for the actor, this is not the first time his mother has shared her intimate thoughts on the platform, as Sandy previously tweeted in 2017 that “falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga,” to which Seth had replied: “Jesus f**king Christ mom.”

There have also been a number of social media-appropriate conversations between the mother-son pair on the platform, including one instance in 2017 where Sandy questioned why Seth was awake, and whether she had woken him, to which he’d replied with a tweet of his own explaining that he had been travelling.

In another instance, Sandy revealed that she had gotten a new phone and sent numerous texts to Seth and his sister Danya, but had yet to receive a reply from her son.

In response, the comedian wrote back: “I got them. They worked!” before sharing a screenshot of the texts in question, as well as his replies.