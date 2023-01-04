Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has spoken about being admitted to hospital after falling on the set of a new TV show.

The former X Factor judge, 70, was rushed to hospital last month while filming an episode of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror in California.

Her son Jack, 37, then confirmed she had been released from hospital. Later, a representative of Osbourne reportedly confirmed that she had fainted.

On Tuesday (3 January), the presenter returned to hosting TalkTV show The Talk for the first time since the hospital visit.

Osbourne opened the show by saying it was “great to be back in the UK” after the accident, “especially with all my darlings”, referring to TalkTV co-hosts JJ Anisiobi and Nicola Thorp.

When asked what happened during the emergency hospital visit in December, Osbourne responded saying: “I wish I could, but I can’t.”

She explained: “It was a weird thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly [passed] out for 20 minutes and I was in hospital. I went to one and then went to another.”

“I did every test over 2 days and nobody knows why [I fell ill].”

Osbourne reassured fans that she was “doing well” and had a “quiet” Christmas, after being flooded with messages from friends and family checking on her wellbeing.

Posting a clip of her TalkTV return on Instagram, Osborne wrote: “So happy to be back @thetalkuk ! We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it’s still a mystery I’m feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!”

The chat show host first publicly addressed her accident earlier in December but did not disclose what actually happened to her at the time. On Instagram, the presenter shared a photograph of her Christmas tree, writing: “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love].”

On 17 December, her son, Jack, shared an update on his mother’s medical status, confirming that she had been discharged from medical care.

“She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

At the time, Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to US press that the fire department had brought Sharon to the hospital.

In 2021, the presenter announced that she was terminating her role as co-host on the CBS talk show The Talk.

Her hosting duties on the programme came to an end after she gave a passionate defence of comments made by her friend, Piers Morgan, about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Viewers were critical of her interaction with former co-host Sheryl Underwood. It was later announced that she had exited the show.

In 2022, Osbourne joined TalkTV, hosting a prime-time show also titled The Talk.