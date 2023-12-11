Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sia has revealed why she decided to undergo liposuction two months after getting a face lift.

The “Chandelier” singer, 47, shared that she elected to undergo the procedure after feeling “insecure” due to her recent weight gain. In a post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sia - real name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler - explained that she wanted to be open with fans about her cosmetic surgery.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today,” she shared on 9 December. “Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise.”

The “Unstoppable” singer admitted that she wanted to be “truthful” about her cosmetic procedures so she doesn’t “contribute” to society’s unrealistic beauty standards. “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough,” she continued. “I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues.”

She concluded her message by pleading with fans to “pray” for her as she recovers from liposuction - a surgical procedure that involves the removal of excess fat from specific areas of the body. “Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!” Sia said.

Her vulnerability was immediately praised by fans on X, as fellow users took to the comments to applaud Sia for being open about undergoing liposuction for weight loss.

“We stand with you! Thank you for your honesty and hope you recover well! Sending positive vibes, babe,” replied one fan.

“Please do whatever makes you happy, babe,” said someone else. “We love you either way and we will always be supporting you! You have always been beautiful and if you’re happy, we are happy for you!”

“The most genuine and honest celeb there is,” a third fan said. “This is why we love you, Sia!!”

Sia’s announcement comes just two months after revealing she received a face lift. A face lift, also known as a rhytidectomy, is a type of cosmetic surgery that involves improving visual signs of ageing in the face and neck.

In October, the “Cheap Thrills” singer presented her surgeon, Dr Ben Talei, with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award at the fifth annual Daytime Beauty Awards. While presenting her surgeon with the award on stage, Sia shared that Dr Talei had recently performed her face lift.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s**t,” she said. “I got an amazing face lift from Dr Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work - and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

During the award ceremony in Los Angeles, California, Sia raved about her face lift results post-surgery. “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on,” she laughed. “People go: ‘You look nice.’ I’m like: ‘Dr Ben Talei, face lift’ for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

Sia isn’t the only celebrity to be open with fans about their cosmetic procedures. Last year, comedian Amy Schumer shared that she opted to undergo liposuction after having a Caesarean section during the birth of her son.

“I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like, when I would hear liposuction I was like, that’s so crazy to me, and I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything,” Schumer said on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea. “Cut to turning 40 and having a C-section.”

The Trainwreck star acknowledged that she openly discussed her decision to get liposuction because she wanted to “be real about it” and let the public know that she had cosmetic surgery.

“If anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, or whatever, it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it,” she added.

Rapper Doja Cat also revealed she underwent breast reduction surgery and liposuction earlier this year, while The View co-star Sunny Hostin had the cosmetic fat-removal procedure done to her waist and chin.