Simone Biles buys Hermès purse after Paris 2024 Olympics gold

Simone Biles is the most decorated American Olympic gymnast with 11 medals under her belt. Now, she’s decorating herself in Hermès.

The Paris 2024 Olympics competitor, regarded as the “greatest athlete of all time,” surpassed Shannon Miller in her medal count to become the most decorated US Olympic gymnast after her performance at this year’s summer games. Biles won gold in the women’s all-around team final, gold in the women’s all-around individual final, gold in the vault final, and silver in the floor final – adding four to her previous seven.

Since the final Olympic women’s gymnastics event closed on August 5, Biles has enjoyed her time in the City of Lights with her family, teammates, and Snoop Dogg. The 27-year-old has even been spotted hitting the shops, specifically Hermès.

On August 9, Biles posted a sneak preview of her Parisian shopping experience inside the Hermès store. In her Instagram Story, she appeared to be eyeing a wall of the famed fashion house’s iconic Birkin bags. She followed up the photo of the purses with a peek at her purchase in a big orange box.

A Birkin bag can cost anywhere from $17,000 to six figures depending on the model, size, and style. Though Biles didn’t reveal exactly what she bought, she captioned her Story with a side-eye emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

open image in gallery Simone Biles visits the Hermès store in Paris ( Instagram/Simone Biles )

The reigning world champion may have treated herself to a valuable present, but her father Ronald Biles also received a noteworthy gift from beloved rapper, Snoop Dogg. As Ronald spent his 75th birthday in Paris with his wife Nellie and his two daughters, Simone and Adria, the athlete’s younger sister revealed what the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper gifted to Ronald for his birthday.

open image in gallery The Olympic gymnast teases new Hermès purchase on Instagram ( Instagram/Simone Biles )

“Snoop gave him a chain. Now he don’t know how to act,” Adria’s caption read, alongside a photo of Ronald holding up a diamond-encrusted Death Row Records necklace.

“75 looks great on you. Happy Birthday, I love you,” Adria said.

open image in gallery Ronald Biles flashes new necklace from Snoop Dogg on his 75th birthday ( Instagram/Adria Biles )

Ronald isn’t the only Biles family member to flash some bling during the Paris 2024 Olympics. After winning the women’s all-around final on August 1, the celebrated gymnast was spotted with a diamond goat-shaped pendant necklace.

“My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode because the people love it and some people hate it,” she explained in a press conference after the medal ceremony. “So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like: ‘Okay, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it.”

She continued: “But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I am in the conversation of ‘greatest of all athletes’ because I just still think: ‘I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip.’”