An Olympic image to last a lifetime. Yet not one most expected, especially as Simone Biles had only managed to salvage silver from an otherwise troubling final day of gymnastics at Paris 2024.

A silver medal confirmed the end of the redemption tour, having already banished the demons of Tokyo and a bout of ‘the twisties’ with three gold medals, including that defiant performance on the menacing vault thanks to the now iconic Biles II move.

Biles could have surpassed Vera Caslavska, of Czechoslovakia, with two medals on Monday, but in truth it didn’t matter. Not from a sporting aspect, perhaps her final performance on this stage went far beyond the silverware around necks.

Instead, the terrifying beam, measuring just 10cm, proved a slippery opponent. And Biles was not immune to it either, as half the field fell, scuppering hopes of a third Olympic medal on the apparatus in her career.

Yet she stormed back, delivering those trademark, explosive bounds in the floor final with aplomb. A towering presence in this particular apparatus defies her diminutive 4ft 7in frame, as she bounced across the floor. But misplaced feet on two occasions, which brushed the outside of the area, proved costly and deduced 0.600 points from her score, handing Rebeca Andrade a thoroughly deserved gold medal by just 0.033 points.

Yet even in defeat, Biles is radiant, and she would seize the opportunity with teammate and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles to close one of the most compelling chapters of her career. Of any career, in fact.

The Americans bowed out of respect for their Brazilian rival, forming a guard of honour on the podium to underline the joy and respect swirling around this sport.

“It was very cute of them,” Andrade chuckled, responding to her crowning moment to close out Paris 2024. “They are the world’s best athletes. What they’ve done means a lot to me. I feel honoured.

Gold medallist Rebeca Andrade, centre, of Brazil, celebrates on the podium between silver medallist Simone Biles, left, and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles ( AP )

“Actually, we are always rooting for each other. We all know how difficult it is to take part in the Olympics. The final was difficult for everyone. Therefore, I’m very happy I was able to win.”

Biles admitted she did not deliver her best in the beam and floor finals, but remained defiant, claiming the four Olympic medals in Paris were “more than my wildest dreams.”

Biles’ well-documented struggle with mental health has seen her become an inspiration beyond the sport. A sporting legacy to match the glittering ‘GOAT’ necklace did not require a trip to Paris, neither did Biles always believe she would return after Tokyo.

This journey, which included a 732-day hiatus from the sport, has been about rediscovering herself in the gym and moments alongside the likes of Andrade have made the “stress” of competition bearable.

The medallists celebrated together ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

“She’s so amazing, she’s a queen,” Biles added “First, it was an all-Black podium, Jordan was like, ‘shall we bow to her?’ And I said absolutely. She’s so exciting to watch. All the fans cheering for her. it was the right thing to do.”

Biles, Andrade and Chiles collectively created Olympic history, too, with a first all-Black podium in men’s or women’s gymnastics.

“That was great,” Andrade added. “We already had that at the World Championships, and now to be able to do it at the Olympics means that we show the Black power.

“We can make it happen. They will either applaud us or will have to swallow it. I love myself, I love my skin colour, but I’m not focused on that. Rebeca goes beyond her colour. The same goes for Simone and Jordan.”

The image of Biles and Chiles bowing down to Andrade was iconic ( AFP via Getty Images )

Talk of another Olympics in four years in front of her adoring fans back home at Los Angeles 2028 can wait. Biles has been very clear about that and the need to “soak up the moment” she’s worked her entire life for.

But the motivation might be found away from medals, having already established herself as the most decorated gymnast in history with 11 Olympic medals and a ridiculous 30 from World Championships. Biles’ legacy now goes beyond that and the memories of this floor podium prove it.