Simu Liu has opened an impromptu “advice corner” on Twitter and shared his thoughts on questions about accounting, careers and relationships.

The Shang-Chi star, who previously worked as an accountant at Deloitte in Toronto, responded to a fan who asked him for help with his accounting homework.

The fan pleaded on Friday (3 February): “I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing…”

Liu, 33, replied on Saturday: “Hey, I know I’m a little late, but how can I help?”

He proceeded to answer questions from other people, which ranged from explaining what an accrual is to helping someone get over their ex.

Liu’s relationship advice for the latter question was to “take a step back” from the situation if they are struggling with their feelings.

“There’s a reason why no contact is the only tried-and-true method,” he said. “Don’t give your heart the option to relapse!”

Another person asked: “Can you help with my creative motivation/writer’s block? Feels like grief stole it and I’m lost. Also not accounting, sorry.”

Liu advised: “Take a step back and stop worrying about the final product. Watch things and allow yourself to get inspired all over again. Journal. Write about your grief. Go into therapy.”

However, when asked if he would do someone else’s homework for them, Liu’s answer was firm but generous: “I won’t feed you the answers because then you won’t learn anything but if you have specific questions I’ll try to help.”

The actor, who is set to star in the forthcoming film Barbie this year alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was applauded for trying to help others through social media.

“This whole thread is incredible,” one person said. “I don’t have any accounting issues or albeit any knowledge or interest in accounting but just read the whole thread because you are just so kind to be on here helping with homework!”

Another wrote: “We love a generous hero” while a third added: “Dang dude, you’re a real life super hero. You are rich and famous and still take time for your fans who are asking you life questions. Respect.”

In April 2022, Liu celebrated the 10th anniversary of the day he was laid off from Deloitte.

In an Instagram post, he wrote about how he was escorted to collect his belongings by a security guard after his employment was terminated.

“I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back,” he added. “10 years ago I thought my life was over. I had wasted countless time and money that my family had invested in me. Years of schooling, gifted programs, trying to live up to my parents’ expectation. It all came crashing down in an instant.”

However, after spending years trying to make it in Hollywood and chasing “something many would call a pipe dream”, Liu was cast in US sitcom Kim’s Convenience, and later became Marvel’s first Asia superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings.

