Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sell Miami home after $2m price drop

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A waterfront mansion, once belonging to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, has sold as the celebrity couple move onto pastures new.

Sitting on the market for nearly a year, the six-bedroom home faced a £1.6m ($2m) price drop in an attempt to entice buyers.

Making the move from Los Angeles to the Miami mansion in 2021, the Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star decided to sell the home after only two years.

Boasting 10,414 sq ft, the home comes complete with nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, two swimming pools and a 94-foot private dock.

Spread over two floors, the modern home celebrates natural light with large floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home.

Entering the games room, you are greeted by an ornate pool table, Pac-man painting and wood-burning fireplace, perfect for whiling the night away with a late-night competition.

A formal dining room sports bright green furniture, vibrant blue walls and a matching glass chandelier.

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

Travelling outside, a large dock-side swimming pool sits next to a children’s pool, providing views of the harbour while soaking up the sun.

Complete with a mirage of multicoloured furniture and glass features, the couple hired interior designer Sarah Ivory to redesign the place, with the style being described as “Cali meets Bali”.

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

Representing the buyers, David Pullman from Sotheby Realty said: “It’s Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive.

“Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit.”

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

Originally on sale for $17m (£13.6m) with Compass, the couple dropped the price, selling it for $15m (£11.8m).

(Jam Press/Michael Stavaridis & A)

Despite the reduction, the stars still made a nice profit of $4m (£3m), originally purchasing it for $11m (£8.6m).