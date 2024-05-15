Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner has praised Taylor Swift for her ongoing support amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, 28, opened up about her split from the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer in a cover story with British Vogue, published on 15 May. Speaking to the outlet, Turner explained how the 14-time Grammy winner offered up her New York City apartment after Turner reached out looking for a place to rent amid her divorce.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” the British actor said. Turner explained that she had contacted Swift in September last year, asking if the pop star might know of somebody who could rent their residence to her. Instead, the “Shake It Off” singer immediately told Turner she could stay in her Manhattan abode for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” Turner added. “She really has a heart of gold.”

Back in September, it was reported that the “Anti-Hero” singer gave Turner the keys to her apartment in Tribeca during her custody battle and divorce proceedings with Jonas. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Dark Phoenix star was seen leaving the apartment with her two daughters she shares with Jonas: Willa, three, and Delphine, one.

The gesture delighted Swifties, considering the pop star dated Jonas for three months in 2008. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Fearless” singer claimed he broke up with her during a 25-second phone call, while her track “Mr Perfectly Fine” is heavily rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend.

Not only did Swift lend Turner her apartment, but the pair were also photographed grabbing dinner together at the popular Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City – just weeks after Turner and Jonas announced their split.

Sophie Turner says Taylor Swift was ‘an absolute hero’ following her divorce from Joe Jonas ( Getty Images )

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

However, things quickly turned south when Turner sued Jonas to return their two children to the United Kingdom. According to court documents, a petition filed in the southern district of New York claimed that their daughters have been wrongfully retained in New York City from “their habitual residence” in England. After Jonas filed for divorce, the pair reportedly met to discuss their separation and Turner reiterated their agreement for their daughters to return to England, but the petition claimed that Jonas was in possession of their passports and “refused to hand them over” to Turner.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married in 2019 ( Getty Images )

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for the “Lovebug” singer said: “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK.

“She demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

The former couple later reached a temporary agreement to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Elsewhere during her interview with British Vogue, Turner admitted that she was “unhappy” with how their public divorce unfolded in the media.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can,” Turner said. “I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016 and were married in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. She is now rumoured to be dating Peregrine Pearson – a British property developer and the heir to the Cowdray estate and 4th Viscount title. Meanwhile, Jonas is reportedly in a relationship with 33-year-old model, Stormi Bree Henley.