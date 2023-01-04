Stacey Solomon appears to accidentally reveal gender of unborn baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon appears to have accidentally revealed the gender of her unborn baby.

On Tuesday (3 January), the Loose Women panellist posted a video to her Instagram Story after attending an ultrasound scan with husband Joe Swash.

However, in the clip, Solomon shared details of the scan while appearing to hint at the sex of her fifth child.

“Me and Joe are sitting here having a full blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got,” she said.

“Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and the sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.”

Solomon referred to the unborn baby as “it” and “baby” at first, until the former X Factor star appears to say “he”.

“And Joe thinks its got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips.”

‘Who’s lips are those?’ asked Solomon, holding up a picture of the scan (@staceysolomon / Instagram)

Solomon went on to tell her followers: “I’m going to show you the picture in a second but whose mouth do you think he’s got?”

Holding a picture of the scan up to the camera, the TV host wrote: “How incredible. That beautiful face, we can’t see you baby. This little one looks so different from all of my other scans... but who’s lips are those?”

On 29 December, Solomon announced that she was expecting her third with EastEnders star Swash.

As part of the announcement, Solomon shared a video of the moment she revealed to Swash that she was pregnant, asking him to come into the bathroom where she was holding a positive pregnancy test.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon wed on July 2022 (Getty Images)

Entering the room, Swash asks Solomon, “You’re joking?” as he notices the pregnancy test, before exclaiming “This is the best news, bubba”.

The presenter has Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and Rex and Rose with Swash.

“So grateful, can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way,” she told her followers last week.

“A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”