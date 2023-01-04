Davina McCall called ‘stupid b****’ while eating at Manchester restaurant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Davina McCall has shared her experience of visiting the viral Karen’s Diner in Manchester.

The Masked Singer UK judge, 55, made a trip to the city to experience the venue, which is notorious for its raucous atmosphere, with boyfriend Michael Douglas and a group of friends.

At Karen’s Diner, an Australian chain of themed restaurants that advertises a deliberately unpleasant dining experience, staff are instructed to be rude to customers throughout their visit.

In a video posted on McCall’s Instagram, the presenter was heckled as a “stupid b****” by one waiter while her vegetarian friend was mocked.

Upon arrival, the front-of-house staff asked: “You got any kids with you?”. McCall responded: “No”, with the staff member replying: “Good.”

“Oh for f***’s sake. Who’s the vegetarian? Step forward,” the server exclaimed before encouraging everyone to boo.

McCall, who can be heard laughing throughout the video clip, was provided with a paper hat with “milf” written on it.

When the former Big Brother host asked if they serve Coke Zero, the waiter answered: “You’ve literally got a menu on the table haven’t you, you stupid b****”.

The presenter was provided with a paper hat with ‘milf’ written on it. (@davinamccall / Instagram)

Writing on Instagram, McCall captioned the clip: “We made a pilgrimage from Tunbridge Wells to Manchester and back in a day to go to the almighty @karensdinerofficial”.

“Amber took terrible care of us, she was totally hilarious,” continued McCall. “Our greeting by front of house was brilliant, it was so so so funny.”

She explained to her followers that the venue’s “tag line” is “great food terrible service”, urging followers to visit themselves as “it HAS to be experienced”.

McCall went on to share highlights of the visit, including “Harriet getting her veggie burger with a flag on a cocktail stick in it.. And it said w*****... it was worth the journey,” she wrote, alongside cry-laughing emojis.

On New Year’s Day, McCall reprised her position as a celebrity judge for the fourth series of The Masked Singer alongside Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

Her boyfriend Michael Douglas, who is also her hairdresser, shared how he created her hairstyle for the show.

Sharing the process to Instagram, Michael explained that the new look was actually a £120 wig that he had styled for the opening episode of the new series.