Stacey Solomon’s fans are convinced she’s given birth after cryptic Instagram post

Stacey Solomon’s daughter is due any day now, with fans speculating that the presenter might have already given birth.

The TV presenter, 32, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram yesterday (9 February), and in the caption, she thanked her bump for “everything”.

“Thank you for everything bump,” she wrote, hinting that her due date is near.

She continued: “Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this.”

Solomon and Eastenders star her husband Joe Swash are currently expecting their third child together, while they already share son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, 15 months.

Solomon and Swash married in July in an intimate ceremony at their home in Essex, which they nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

In the comments on Solomon’s post, fans and friends of the Sort Your Life Out presenter wished her good luck with the birth, while others speculated that the baby had already arrived.

“Do we think Stacey has had her baby….she’s not posted today!” wrote one person.

Another added: “No posts today, I think bubba’s here.”

“Anyone else keep checking Stacey Solomon’s instagram? She’s definitely had that baby by now,” tweeted another.

Solomon kept her current pregnancy private from the public for seven months and only revealed the “surprise” in December.

In her announcement Instagram post, Solomon said: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon and back bub.”

Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, 10-year-old Leighton and 14-year-old Zachary, while Swash has a teenage son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Solomon for comment.