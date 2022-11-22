Thanksgiving store hours 2022: Which retailers will be open and which will be closed on holiday?
Big name retailers such as Walmart and Target will no longer open on Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, retailers have had to decide whether they plan to stay open during the holiday or close their doors for the day.
In years past, it was not uncommon for big name stores to welcome customers on Thanksgiving, or open on Thanksgiving evening, hours before the official start of Black Friday.
However, the pandemic has seen the practice change over the last three years, with many retailers that used to be open on the last Thursday of every November now shut for the holiday.
Walmart and Target are among the retailers that have announced permanent closures on Thanksgiving moving forward.
But that doesn’t mean that the closures have become common across the board, as there are many retailers that will remain open this year on 24 November.
Starbucks is one retailer that plans to welcome customers on the holiday, while certain supermarkets, such as Whole Foods, will also be open this Thursday.
For everything to know about the retailers that will be open this Thanksgiving, and those that will be closed for the holiday, follow along with our liveblog below.
Target will also be closed this Thanksgiving, a decision made after the retailer also closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021.
The announcement that the company had made the closure permanent was shared last year by Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, who said: “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard.”
Walmart stores across the country used to remain open on Thanksgiving. However, the practice changed in the beginning of the pandemic, when the retailer closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021.
In an update shared with the Today show last month, Walmart’s chief executive announced the change would be permanent going forward, and that being open on Thanksgiving was “a thing of the past”.
