Sydney Sweeney says she once turned to Amy Adams for advice about becoming mother in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actor recalled how she had a conversation about motherhood with Adams during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When the duo worked together on HBO’s 2018 miniseries, Sharp Objects, Sweeney recalled that she asked Adams for advice about managing a busy acting career while starting a family.

The 47-year-old actor is a mother herself and shares 12-year-old daughter, Aviana, with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.

The White Lotus star said she had concerns about being a young mother in Hollywood because of the “stigmas” surrounding the topic and her ability to financially “support” her children.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Sweeney said that Adams comforted her and shared how being both a parent and a successful actor is entirely possible.

Elsewhere in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Euphoria star shared some intel about what it really looks like getting paid as an actor in 2022.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she continued. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

She also highlighted how there’s a lot of press work that she needs to do that requires makeup artists and hairstylists, which aren’t always paid for by a network.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” she added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sweeney was also asked about her relationships. Reports first circulated in March that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. She declined to comment about the rumoured engagement, and The Hollywood Reporter said that she was not wearing a ring at the time of the interview.