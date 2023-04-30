Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiancé Jonathan Davino amid Glen Powell rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney Sweeney was recently photographed with her fiancé Jonathan Davino amid speculation over her relationship with Top Gun actor Glen Powell.

Sweeney, 25, and Powell, 30, recently completed filming their forthcoming Netflix romcom Anyone But You in Australia.

Photos and video from the set left fans wondering whether there was more to the actors’ on-screen chemistry, with one clip showing Powell dipping Sweeney in a Dirty Dancing-style move. The rumours intensified when they noticed Powell’s long-term girlfriend and model Gigi Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Paris appeared to confirm rumours that that she and Powell had broken up after she posted an Instagram video of herself walking down the street with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

Fans also noticed Paris had unfollowed Powell on Instagram.

While neither Sweeney nor Powell have commented on the unsubstantiated infidelity rumours, the Euphoria star was recently spotted with Davino, a Chicago-based restauranteur, in New York after she attended an Armani beauty event.

Sweeney and Davino, 38, were wearing matching, all-black leather jacket ensembles in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday (29 April).

Sweeney completed her look with a short dress, thigh-high boots, hoop earrings, and sheer tights.

The Handmaid’s Tale actor recently appeared to address the infidelity rumours in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram on Monday (24 April).

In it, Sweeney sported a black and white crop top emblazoned with the tongue-in-cheek phrase, “Kiss the boys and make them cry.”

The clip was shared by hairstylist Glen Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez.

On Tuesday (25 April), TMZ reported that Sweeney and Davino are still engaged and living together, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.