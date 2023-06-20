Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sylvester Stallone has shared that Adele insisted on keeping his signature Rocky statue when buying his mansion.

The 76-year-old actor reflected on selling the Los Angeles-based property during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. During the conversation, he was asked why he didn’t take the statue of his iconic character, boxer Rocky Balboa, when he moved.

In response, he said that while he did want to take the statue, which overlooked the pool of his house, Adele wasn’t fond of that idea.

“She said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,’” he recalled. “She wanted the statue.”

He also praised some of the renovations being done of his former home, adding: “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

As seen in photos of the property shared byTmz earlier this month, Adele is in the midst of completely renovating her new home. While she removed the second storey of the mansion, the photos also showed that the statue of Rocky Balboa was still standing.

The Daily Mail also claimed that a building permit report for “alteration/repair” was filed in July 2022. The description of the permit reportedly stated that it was for “interior non-structural remodel to existing SFD [single family dwelling]”. The permit also reportedly noted that there was “no added floor area or change to building footprint” nor to the “exterior of structure”.

In January 2022, Tmz first reported that Adele bought the home in Beverly Hills for $58m, although it was previously listed for $80m.

According toThe Los Angeles Times, Stallone first listed the estate, which has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, for $110m in February 2021. He reportedly brought the price down to $80m in October 2021.

Adele revealed on Instagram in May 2022 that she and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, had moved into the property. In her photo, the “Easy On Me” singer is seen waving at the camera, while Paul, 40, dangled a set of keys from his finger, as they proceeded to pose on the lawn of their 21,000-square foot home.

Prior to buying the home, Adele also revealed that she was a fan of Stallone’s Rocky films. During her cover story interview with Vogue in October 2021, the “Skyfall” singer noted that while working out at her gym throughout the pandemic, she would watch the Rocky series and sing along to some of the songs in it.