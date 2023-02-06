Fans were ‘not well’ at Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans had all sorts of reactions to her breaking into her signature dance moves during Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy Awards performance.

The 65th annual event opened with a performance by Bad Bunny, who was up for three awards at the event, including “Album of the Year”. While the singer was onstage, some of his dancers joined the attendees in the audience.

Swift was one of the many stars who danced along to the singer’s music and was seen moving along to the music in her seat. She also got up to dance with two of Bunny’s dancers.

On social media, fans expressed their shock and delight over Swift’s dance moves.

“NEVER THOUGHT I’LL SEE TAYLOR SWIFT DANCING TO REGGAETON IM NOT WELL,” one wrote.

“Didn’t have ‘Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny’ on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are,” another wrote.

A third said: “Taylor Swift dancing to bad bunny altered my brain chemistry forever.”

Other fans praised the sweet moment and Bunny’s performance.

“What a way to open the show,” one person responded on Twitter, to a video of the event posted by Variety.

“TS genuinely enjoying a genre she never made, but still manages to look classy / sexy at the same time while dancing, masters of rhythm know how to move,” another added.

“EVERYBODY NEEDS 2 BE LIKE TAYLOR LATIN MUSIC MAKES U MOVE,” a third wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Swift’s dance moves at the Grammys have made headlines. In 2014, she went viral for her head banging, which included her whipping her head back and forth at the piano, during her performance of “All Too Well” at the music awards.

While in the audience at the occasion, she was also filmed dancing to Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons’ performances.

In 2019, she went viral after fan accounts shared multiple videos of Swift doing an impromptu dance performance to her song, “You Need to Calm Down,” while at a party to celebrate the song. At the time, footage of Swift at the event prompted the hashtag #DrunkTaylor to start trending.

Swift later responded to the hashtag on Twitter with photos from the occasion and a caption that read: “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS.”

In addition to her dancing at this year’s Grammys, fans also responded to Swift’s look with suspicions that her Midnights-themed outfit could mean that she’s coming out with another album.

Follow her for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.