Fans dub Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday the most millennial party ever

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have called Taylor Swift’s birthday the most millennial thing they’ve ever seen.

The “Anti-Hero” singer turned 34 this week and celebrated in true New York City fashion. She and some of her famous friends were photographed hitting the Manhattan nightclub and popular millennial hangout, The Box, which had many feeling nostalgic. Others suggested it was the birthday cake she opted for, which happened to be made by popular bakery Milk Bar.

“Honestly, I love this 2012 world she lives in,” X user Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) reacted to photos of Swift exiting the nightclub. “Did Terry Richardson take this photo? Are you getting juice press in the morning? Are you prepared for Hurricane Sandy?”

“She stopped for self-serve frozen yogurt on her way home,” one person added, while someone else wrote: “Then they were serenaded by Gotye singing ‘Somebody That I Used to Know.’”

“It’s the side bangs for me,” another person commented.

Following a dinner at Freemans, the “Karma” singer reportedly took the party to The Box for a good time. Swift posted an Instagram carousel the following day to share photos from the birthday bash, showcasing her star-studded friend group, which included Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Miles Teller, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and more. Also in attendance was her longtime best friend Abigail Anderson, the subject of her song “Fifteen” from her Fearless album.

The first photo in the carousel showed Kravitz holding a confetti cake with vanilla frosting from Milk Bar with the words “Birthday Girl of the Year” written in dark frosting. Swift had her arms around Lively’s shoulders, while the Haim sisters, Abrams, and Porowski could all be seen smiling for the camera. In the following photos, Swift could be seen posing with Carpenter - who was the opening act for the South American leg of the Eras Tour - and drinking cocktails with her producer and frequent collaborator Antonoff.

In the post’s caption, Swift wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.

2023 has been quite the year for Swift, from launching the Eras Tour to breaking records with its theatrical film and releasing both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and that barely scratches the surface with all the billionaire pop star has accomplished this year.

The “Cruel Summer” pop star initially rang in her birthday celebrations with a sweet and funny Instagram post that nodded to her millennial status below a clip from her extended Eras Tour concert film performing her song, “Long Live.”

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu,” she wrote, encouraging her fans to watch the extended version to see previously cut performances from the show with a bunch of emojis. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

Nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement, Swift’s Eras Tour film made more than $1bn at the global box office, all the while setting the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever.